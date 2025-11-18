SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Treliving backs Berube amid Leafs’ ugly start

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press
Posted November 18, 2025 11:21 am
1 min read
TORONTO – Brad Treliving isn’t planning on making a coaching change.

The Maple Leafs general manager has also had plenty of sleepless nights.

Treliving met with reporters Tuesday morning ahead of his team’s matchup against the St. Louis Blues with Toronto on a five-game slide — including four regulation losses — to sit with an ugly 8-9-2 record on a season that began with Stanley Cup talk.

Treliving said he takes “full responsibility” for the Leafs’ disconnected start, but added he has full confidence in veteran bench boss Craig Berube.

The Leafs have been a mess in their own zone this season, and owned the NHL’s second-worst goals-against average at 3.79 heading into Tuesday.

Toronto has failed to meet expectations most of 2025-26 to date, and is now dealing with a rash of injuries, including to star centre Auston Matthews, goaltender Anthony Stolarz and shutdown defenceman Chris Tanev.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

