Jelly Roll shocks wife by shaving beard for 1st time after major weight loss

Jelly Roll is getting ready to debut a new look.

The Save Me singer, 40, has been very open about his weight loss after losing more than 200 pounds over the last two years and decided that he was ready to get rid of his facial hair for the first time in about a decade.

“I’ve been with my husband for going on 10 years now. I have never seen this man without his facial hair,” Jelly Roll’s wife Bunnie Xo, 45, said in a video shared to Instagram. “And you guys know, as women we get catfished because we don’t know what the hell’s under there.”

Bunnie said her husband was going to “shave off his beard completely” because “now that he’s also skinny, look at that freaking jaw line.”

“We wanna see that jaw-line, right, ladies?” Bunnie added.

“Listen, we know we’re gonna have to get some skin cut here,” Jelly Roll said as he pointed at his chest. “We’re trying to see if a facelift might be in order.”

Jelly Roll stepped off camera and began the transformation.

“I’m not looking. I’m not looking, OK? He tried to just show me, (but) I’m not looking until it’s all done,” Bunnie said, before adding, “He just kicked me out of the room.”

She said the Wild Ones singer tried a “goatee” first.

“Oh my gosh, baby, it looks really good,” Bunnie said of the goatee first, before revealing that he switched to a “cop stache,” which she said was “fire.”

Then, he decided to go fully shaven.

“The total naked face, it’s not terrible,” Bunnie said while laughing. “It’s not terrible. It’s not terrible.”

Jelly Roll and Bunnie then surprise their friends and family — and torture fans of the country musician — by FaceTiming them and showing off his new look. The video doesn’t show the public Jelly Roll’s full facial hair transformation, and he hasn’t shared any photos on his social media accounts, either.

“Hey guys, he will show y’all when he’s ready,” Bunnie wrote in the comment section of her video.

The Need a Favor singer has been very open about his recent weight loss, after previously weighing around 550 pounds.

During an episode of Stephanie McMahon’s What’s Your Story podcast, Jelly Roll opened up about his weight-loss journey when asked if he had any plans to get “buff.”

“When you spend your whole life being obsese, morbidly obese, or really fat, your first instinct isn’t ‘I wanna be big.’ It’s like I want to actually get smaller,” he said in July.

“I got fat, like, really, really young. I was over 300 pounds coming out of middle school. I’m gonna be under 300 pounds for the first time since middle school the night I walk to that ring at SummerSlam,” he added, before his SummerSlam 2025 tag team match with Randy Orton against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul.