Calgary grocer out thousands after multiple break-and-enter robberies

Kalamata Grocery in Calgary’s Beltline neighbourhood has been a staple along 11 St. S.W. for more than 60 years. Recently the vibrant navy blue building has looked as though it might be condemned, after thieves broke into the business twice within the span of a week.

View image in full screen The windows of Kalamata Grocery in Calgary’s Beltline community are boarded up after two break-ins at the business. Drew Stremick / Global News

George Kokos, owner of Kalamata Grocery, which was first opened by his father, told Global News the break-ins were fast.

“They broke in, got in as fast as they could and tried to get whatever they could – money – they took my till,” Kokos explained. “And within 45-50 seconds? Back out.”

Kokos estimates the stolen cash and merchandise, smashed windows and new security measures will cost him around $20,000.

“I’ve spent $200 (just) for the wood to cover my windows while I wait for the glass and for the shutters,” Kokos shared.

Kokos said he believes the uptick in incidents is related to an increase in the number of persons experiencing homelessness and addiction.

“Over the years it’s gotten worse and worse,” remarked Kokos. “Now with the drugs, the crack, the meth, everything. What you find is that it’s at this par – this park behind my business, there’s lots.”

According to statistics from the Calgary Police Services community safety dashboard, over the past five-years the number of commercial break-ins and robberies peaked in 2022 but has has steadily declined since. However, the numbers show an increase of about 4 per cent between January and October of this year compared to the same period in 2024.

View image in full screen According to the Calgary police Community Safety Dashboard, commercial break-ins have been trending downwards since 2022. Global News

“It’s just a constant trend in the neighbourhood,” Kokos said. “People don’t care because they don’t have … there is no consequences.”

People who frequent the grocer have shared their support for the neighbourhood staple, bringing in flowers and continuing to shop there despite the boarded windows.

“All the different people saying ‘Oh I’m so sorry! What can I do?’ – it’s beautiful,” Kokos beamed. “It just shows that there’s so many people that actually care.”