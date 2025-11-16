Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Pilot killed in Ontario mid-air collision was taking part in training flight: TSB

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2025 1:14 pm
1 min read
Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa on Monday, May 1, 2023. View image in full screen
Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa on Monday, May 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says the pilot killed in a Saturday mid-air collision in eastern Ontario was taking part in a training exercise.

The TSB says it has deployed a team to Martintown in South Glengarry, about 115 kilometres away from Ottawa, after a mid-air crash involving a 172 Cessna and a Piper Seminole.

The collision was first reported by Ontario Provincial Police, who say they were called to the scene just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

OPP say one of the planes had landed safely while another was found in a wooded area.

They say the pilot and sole occupant of that plane was pronounced dead at the scene.

The safety board says the planes were both owned by Cornwall Aviation, a flight school based in the area.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

In a social media post Saturday, Cornwall Aviation said the crash made for a “very difficult day for our aviation community.”

“Nothing can prepare you for such tragedy,” the post said.

“At this time we would ask that your thoughts be with the family of those directly affected and the days to come for them.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices