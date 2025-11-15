Menu

Canada

Pilot dead after two small planes collide in Ontario: OPP

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted November 15, 2025 4:52 pm
1 min read
One pilot is dead after two small planes collided near Martintown, Ont., OPP say. One aircraft landed safely and the Transportation Safety Board is investigating. View image in full screen
One pilot is dead after two small planes collided near Martintown, Ont., OPP say. One aircraft landed safely and the Transportation Safety Board is investigating. Spencer Colby/ The Canadian Press
One person is dead after two small airplanes collided north of Martintown late Saturday morning, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

The SD&G OPP detachment says officers were called shortly after 11 a.m. following reports that two planes may have made contact in the air in South Glengarry.

Police say one of the aircraft was able to land safely. The second plane was found in a wooded area, where the pilot, who was the lone occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

County Road 25 remains closed between County Road 20 and Chapel Road as police continue their work in the area.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified and will take over the investigation.

OPP are asking the public to avoid the scene and use alternate routes. The service says there is no threat to public safety.

No additional information about the pilot has been released.

