N.B. faces snowfall warnings as N.S., N.L. brace for high winds

Send this page to someone via email

If you’re in Atlantic Canada, you may be facing snowfall, wind or even a combination of both as multiple weather warnings are in effect for Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Parts of central and northwestern New Brunswick, including Edmundston, Woodstock and Campbellton counties, are under snowfall warnings with forecasts calling for up to 15 centimetres.

According to Environment Canada, the snow will be a prolonged event with both melting and the snow becoming compacted on the ground. The largest volumes will likely fall over higher land due to slightly colder temperatures.

People are being urged to take their time when travelling as visibility is likely to be reduced.

1:47 First snowfall of the season hits Toronto

Northern Nova Scotia will escape the snow, but forecasts call for winds gusting up to 90 kilometres an hour. Environment Canada issued wind warnings for Guysborough, Richmond and Cape Breton County, including Sydney, N.S., for Sunday afternoon and evening.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials say services and travel could be disrupted and people are asked to secure loose objects.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Those in Newfoundland will also face high winds later on Sunday, with wind warnings issued into Monday morning for various areas including the southern Avalon Peninsula, Bonavista Peninsula and parts of the west coast of Newfoundland.

Wind gusts could reach 80 km/h with parts of the coast seeing gusts between 100 and 110 km/h depending on the location.

The Channel-Port aux Basques area could even see winds reach as high as 140 km/h Sunday evening into the morning.

Property damage is possible in some areas.

Environment Canada also has issued a snowfall warning for Eagle River, N.L., noting the Trans-Labrador Highway from Cartwright Junction to Upper Lake Melville could see between five and 10 cm.

Higher terrain areas could see up to 15 cm of snow.