Lethbridge Hurricanes general manager suspended, effective immediately

The Western Hockey League (WHL) has announced the general manager of the Lethbridge Hurricanes has been suspended from his duties, effective immediately.

The announcement of Peter Anholt’s suspension was made in a press release on Friday that was posted to the WHL website.

Anholt’s suspension also includes a $10,000 fine.

The WHL says an investigation found that Anholt breached the league’s Standards of Conduct through the use of intimidating behaviour and language during a post-game address to players in the team dressing room on Oct. 29.

The Hurricanes lost that game to the Edmonton Oil Kings by a score of 8-6.

The team is currently last in the standings in the WHL’s eastern conference with a record of six wins and 14 losses for a total of 13 points.

While the team didn’t provide any further information about the exact nature of Anholt’s comments, the CHL says the incident was brought to its attention through its anonymous 1-800 Respect Line, which provides players, staff and their associates with a confidential way to report concerns or incidents that may violate WHL standards.

The WHL press release also includes a written quote from Anholt responding to his suspension.

“My behaviour and language in addressing our team did not meet expectations,” Anholt said. “The Lethbridge Hurricanes have always believed in providing a positive environment for our players.

“I accept the discipline issued by the WHL and will be committed to a higher standard moving forward.”

The Hurricanes’ senior adviser, Barclay Parneta, will assume Anholt’s responsibilities until he is eligible to return to the team on Wednesday, Nov. 26.