Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP probing ‘conduct matter’ involving Alberta youth hockey team

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted October 22, 2025 10:10 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'High school hockey hazing allegations have Manitoba athletic association in uncharted territory'
High school hockey hazing allegations have Manitoba athletic association in uncharted territory
RELATED: High school hockey hazing allegations have Manitoba athletic association in uncharted territory – Apr 17, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A “conduct matter” involving a youth hockey team in Alberta is being investigated by the RCMP.

The Calgary North Stars Hockey Association says in a statement on its website a situation was brought to their attention during a recent team trip.

“The Association took immediate action and initiated a formal review under our Code of Conduct, including notification to the RCMP,” said Amy Nightingale, president of the association.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“At that time, law enforcement confirmed that no criminal offense had occurred. We have now been informed that the RCMP has chosen to reopen the matter for further review. The Association will continue to cooperate fully.”

The association did not elaborate further, citing the issue involves minors.

Trending Now

Parents and grandparents of players told Global News the incidents were allegedly connected to hazing, adding they happened during a tournament in Red Deer earlier this month.

Story continues below advertisement

The association did not elaborate further, but told Global News in a statement Hockey Canada has “now assumed oversight of the matter and will be conducting an independent third-party investigation through the Sport Dispute Resolution Centre of Canada.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices