RCMP probing ‘conduct matter’ involving Alberta youth hockey team

A “conduct matter” involving a youth hockey team in Alberta is being investigated by the RCMP.

The Calgary North Stars Hockey Association says in a statement on its website a situation was brought to their attention during a recent team trip.

“The Association took immediate action and initiated a formal review under our Code of Conduct, including notification to the RCMP,” said Amy Nightingale, president of the association.

“At that time, law enforcement confirmed that no criminal offense had occurred. We have now been informed that the RCMP has chosen to reopen the matter for further review. The Association will continue to cooperate fully.”

The association did not elaborate further, citing the issue involves minors.

Parents and grandparents of players told Global News the incidents were allegedly connected to hazing, adding they happened during a tournament in Red Deer earlier this month.

The association did not elaborate further, but told Global News in a statement Hockey Canada has “now assumed oversight of the matter and will be conducting an independent third-party investigation through the Sport Dispute Resolution Centre of Canada.”