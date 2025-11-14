Wayne Gretzky asserts ‘I’m Canadian’ as he addresses Trump-related backlash

Send this page to someone via email

Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky is speaking out about his Canadian roots, months after he was the target of intense scrutiny and criticism over his ties to U.S. President Donald Trump.

During a recent episode of the 100% Hockey With Millard & Shannon podcast, Gretzky, 64, was asked if he understands the disapproval he’s received for “not defending the country about the 51st state stuff that Donald Trump said.”

“Oh, sure, because Canadians are proud but here’s the two factors. I don’t know how many people move to the U.S., whether it’s business or entertainment or hockey, and I don’t know the exact number, but I would tell you that over 90 per cent of them become American citizens,” Gretzky said.

“I never became an American citizen. I’m Canadian. I can’t vote in the U.S. because I live in the U.S. and I’m Canadian,” he continued. “I can’t vote in Canada because I don’t live in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Gretzky, who has been criticized in Canada for supporting Trump, including attending his election night party and inauguration, said he can’t stop “the prime minister for saying something” just as much as he can’t stop “the president for saying something.”

“I’m just a hockey player. Simple as that.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I'm just a hockey player. Simple as that."

Host John Shannon asked Gretzky if he understands that many Canadians want to hear from him when it comes to the topic of politics.

“Well, sure, but as I said to the prime minister, he wouldn’t tell me how to play hockey. I’m not going to tell him what to do in politics. Simple as that,” Gretzky replied.

“I understand. Canadians are proud,” Gretzky added, before explaining that he told former prime minister Justin Trudeau that Canada should “make United States the 12th province.”

In February, Gretzky was introduced as the honorary Canadian team captain during the 4 Nations Face-Off hockey final and received boos from fans of Team Canada after he was seen giving a thumbs-up to the American players and not really acknowledging the Canadian team in front of the cameras.

1:56 Wayne Gretzky draws mixed reaction during appearance at 4 Nations Final

Fans also noticed that, unlike his honorary U.S. captain counterpart Mike Eruizone, Gretzky failed to wear a Canada jersey ahead of the matchup, sticking with a blue suit, vest and tie instead.

Story continues below advertisement

“People are going to say and believe what they want, right?” Gretzky said during his podcast appearance on Wednesday.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Bottom line is: I know in my heart I’m Canadian, stayed Canadian and Canadian citizen for life.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Bottom line is: I know in my heart I'm Canadian, stayed Canadian and Canadian citizen for life."

Gretzky also revealed that he had a lot of support in the aftermath of the criticism.

“It probably would hurt my dad more, so I’m glad that he didn’t have to see it,” Gretzky added, referring to his late father, Walter.

After Gretzky was booed in February, he said he received a phone call from Trudeau.

“It was a wonderful phone call,” Gretzky said. “He reached out and he gave me a great line. He said, ‘I’m giving you a hug call.’ I said, ‘OK, I needed it right now.'”

Trump also showed his support for Gretzky following the backlash over Gretzky’s perceived slights to Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off hockey final.

In a post on Truth Social, the president said he’s concerned about Canadians turning on “the Great One” over their friendship.

“Wayne is my friend, and he wants to make me happy, and is therefore somewhat ‘low key’ about Canada remaining a separate Country, rather than becoming a cherished and beautiful 51st State, paying much Lower Taxes, a Free and Powerful Military, NO TARIFFS, and having a Booming Economy,” Trump posted in late February.

Story continues below advertisement

Trump wrote he would back down on his suggestions that Gretzky become Canada’s “governor” — an idea he’s floated several times, both before and after Trudeau announced his plan to resign as prime minister.

“Wayne and Janet, his wonderful wife, love Canada, and they should only support Canada, and whatever else makes the Canadian People, and Governor Justin Trudeau, happy. He’s the Greatest Canadian of them all, and I am therefore making him a ‘free agent,’ because I don’t want anyone in Canada to say anything bad about him.”

Wayne Gretzky is a fantastic guy! They call him, “The Great One,” and he is. He could run for any political office in Canada, and win. Wayne is my friend, and he wants to make me happy, and is therefore somewhat “low key” about Canada remaining a separate Country, rather than… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) February 26, 2025

Trump first revealed that he had asked Gretzky to become the “governor of Canada” following a Christmas Day visit late last year.

Story continues below advertisement

“I just left Wayne Gretzky, ‘The Great One’ as he is known in ice-hockey circles,” Trump posted on Truth Social on Dec. 25.

“I said, ‘Wayne, why don’t you run for prime minister of Canada, soon to be known as the governor of Canada — you would win easily, you wouldn’t even have to campaign.’ He had no interest.”

1:43 Trump reiterates call for Wayne Gretzky to run for Canadian prime minister

Trump reiterated the comments two weeks later, telling reporters at Mar-a-Lago he had a plan for Trudeau’s successor.”

“I was with Wayne Gretzky. I said, ‘Wayne, would you like to be the governor of Canada?’ I can’t imagine anybody doing better than Wayne,” Trump said at the time.

— With files from Global News