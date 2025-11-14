Menu

Crime

Calgary police say tracking device led to arrests in theft of copper wire

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted November 14, 2025 2:08 pm
1 min read
Calgary police say two men have been arrested with the help of an electronic tracking device and charged with stealing copper wire from a new home construction site. View image in full screen
Calgary police say two men have been arrested with the help of an electronic tracking device and charged with stealing copper wire from a new home construction site. Global News File Photo
Calgary police say two men have been arrested and charged with stealing copper wire from a new home construction site in the northwest neighbourhood of Livingston.

Police say the arrests were made with help from a theft-prevention device attached to the copper wire.

On Nov. 4 at around 9:15 p.m., officers received a call from a private security company monitoring the construction of a new home in the 200 block of Lucas Gate, northwest.

CCTV video allegedly showed two men removing copper wire from the exterior of a house and fleeing in a Toyota sedan.

Calgary police managed to track the vehicle with the help of an electronic tracking device that had been attached to the wire.

Calgary police say 2 men were arrested and charged with theft after a security company allegedly spotted them stealing copper wire from a new home under construction in the northwest neighbourhood of Livingston. View image in full screen
Calgary police say 2 men were arrested and charged with theft after a security company allegedly spotted them stealing copper wire from a new home under construction in the northwest neighbourhood of Livingston. Global News

A short time later, a vehicle matching the description of the one the suspects were driving was spotted at a residence in the 200 block of Rangeview Way, southeast.

Officers also reported seeing a large roll of copper wire on the rear seat of the vehicle.

The two suspects, a 35-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, were located inside the residence and taken into custody.

They have each been charged with one count of theft under $5,000 and one count of mischief to property under $5,000. They will make their next court appearance on Jan. 5, 2026.

Click to play video: 'Significant copper theft causes headaches for residents in Southwest Calgary'
Significant copper theft causes headaches for residents in Southwest Calgary
