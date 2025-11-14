Calgary police say tracking device led to arrests in theft of copper wire

Calgary police say two men have been arrested and charged with stealing copper wire from a new home construction site in the northwest neighbourhood of Livingston.
Police say the arrests were made with help from a theft-prevention device attached to the copper wire.
On Nov. 4 at around 9:15 p.m., officers received a call from a private security company monitoring the construction of a new home in the 200 block of Lucas Gate, northwest.
CCTV video allegedly showed two men removing copper wire from the exterior of a house and fleeing in a Toyota sedan.
Calgary police managed to track the vehicle with the help of an electronic tracking device that had been attached to the wire.
A short time later, a vehicle matching the description of the one the suspects were driving was spotted at a residence in the 200 block of Rangeview Way, southeast.
Officers also reported seeing a large roll of copper wire on the rear seat of the vehicle.
Get breaking National news
The two suspects, a 35-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, were located inside the residence and taken into custody.
They have each been charged with one count of theft under $5,000 and one count of mischief to property under $5,000. They will make their next court appearance on Jan. 5, 2026.
Comments