Calgary police say tracking device led to arrests in theft of copper wire

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police say two men have been arrested and charged with stealing copper wire from a new home construction site in the northwest neighbourhood of Livingston.

Police say the arrests were made with help from a theft-prevention device attached to the copper wire.

On Nov. 4 at around 9:15 p.m., officers received a call from a private security company monitoring the construction of a new home in the 200 block of Lucas Gate, northwest.

CCTV video allegedly showed two men removing copper wire from the exterior of a house and fleeing in a Toyota sedan.

Calgary police managed to track the vehicle with the help of an electronic tracking device that had been attached to the wire.

View image in full screen Calgary police say 2 men were arrested and charged with theft after a security company allegedly spotted them stealing copper wire from a new home under construction in the northwest neighbourhood of Livingston. Global News

A short time later, a vehicle matching the description of the one the suspects were driving was spotted at a residence in the 200 block of Rangeview Way, southeast.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers also reported seeing a large roll of copper wire on the rear seat of the vehicle.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The two suspects, a 35-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, were located inside the residence and taken into custody.

They have each been charged with one count of theft under $5,000 and one count of mischief to property under $5,000. They will make their next court appearance on Jan. 5, 2026.