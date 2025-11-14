Two arrested, one wanted in homicide and attempted murder investigation: OPP

Provincial police say two people have been arrested and another is wanted in an investigation into an attempted murder and a homicide in southern Ontario.
OPP say York Region police officers responded to a report of a shooting in Vaughan, Ont., the night of Nov. 12, 2020 and one person was injured and taken to hospital.
Get breaking National news
They say OPP officers responded to a shooting at a home in Bolton, Ont., the afternoon of Jan. 18, 2021, where one of the residents was the victim from the 2020 Vaughan shooting.
Police say another resident, 65-year-old Giovanni Costa, was found dead at the scene of the Bolton shooting.
They say a 28-year-old man from Barrie, Ont., faces multiple charges, including attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder, while a 25-year-old Toronto man has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.
Police say they’ve issued a provincewide warrant for a 48-year-old man from London, Ont., who is wanted for first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
Comments