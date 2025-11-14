Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two arrested, one wanted in homicide and attempted murder investigation: OPP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2025 1:32 pm
1 min read
Provincial police say two people have been arrested and a third is wanted after linked shootings in Vaughan and Bolton left one man injured and another dead. View image in full screen
Provincial police say two people have been arrested and a third is wanted after linked shootings in Vaughan and Bolton left one man injured and another dead. Spencer Colby/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Provincial police say two people have been arrested and another is wanted in an investigation into an attempted murder and a homicide in southern Ontario.

OPP say York Region police officers responded to a report of a shooting in Vaughan, Ont., the night of Nov. 12, 2020 and one person was injured and taken to hospital.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They say OPP officers responded to a shooting at a home in Bolton, Ont., the afternoon of Jan. 18, 2021, where one of the residents was the victim from the 2020 Vaughan shooting.

Police say another resident, 65-year-old Giovanni Costa, was found dead at the scene of the Bolton shooting.

Trending Now

They say a 28-year-old man from Barrie, Ont., faces multiple charges, including attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder, while a 25-year-old Toronto man has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they’ve issued a provincewide warrant for a 48-year-old man from London, Ont., who is wanted for first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices