Ontario crossing guard killed while on the job after being hit by vehicle

Hamilton police say a crossing guard was struck and killed by a vehicle on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the collision happened at around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Mohawk Road and Upper Wentworth Street.

The victim was identified by police as a 52-year-old Hamilton resident who served as a City of Hamilton crossing guard. He died at the scene, police said.

“We are deeply saddened by an event that occurred today, when one of our crossing guards was struck by a vehicle. Tragically we lost one of our City team members,” city officials said in a statement.

The city said it would be lowering flags to half-staff to honour the crossing guard.

Meanwhile, Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath said she is “heartbroken” over the incident.

“I want to extend my deepest condolences to their family, friends, and colleagues, and to everyone touched by this terrible loss,” she said. “Our crossing guards are part of the fabric of our neighbourhoods — familiar faces who help keep our children safe each and every day.”

Police said the Ministry of Labour has been notified and is conducting a separate investigation.