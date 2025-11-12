Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

City says transit fare enforcement efforts are paying off

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted November 12, 2025 9:05 pm
1 min read
City says transit fare enforcement efforts are paying off - image View image in full screen
Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The city says its expanded efforts to crack down on fare evasion on transit buses are making a difference.

Since September, more than 6,800 fare checks have been performed by transit inspectors, with more than 4,900 people being denied rides.

More than 2,670 people chose to walk away before being prompted to pay.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Transit estimates it loses between seven and 10 million dollars annually from fare evasion.

“While both transit inspectors and safety officers use discretion when denying rides, we want to ensure Winnipeggers know the expectation is that every rider pays a fare,” said  Janice Lukes, Chair of the Standing Policy Committee on Public Works.

Trending Now

Transit will also launch a fare education campaign.

In the weeks ahead, all buses will start playing an audio message as they approach stops reminding passengers to have their fare payment ready before boarding. And bus, bench, and shelter ads will encourage passengers to be aware of their fares.

Story continues below advertisement

 

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices