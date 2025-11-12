City says transit fare enforcement efforts are paying off

Send this page to someone via email

The city says its expanded efforts to crack down on fare evasion on transit buses are making a difference.

Since September, more than 6,800 fare checks have been performed by transit inspectors, with more than 4,900 people being denied rides.

More than 2,670 people chose to walk away before being prompted to pay.

Transit estimates it loses between seven and 10 million dollars annually from fare evasion.

“While both transit inspectors and safety officers use discretion when denying rides, we want to ensure Winnipeggers know the expectation is that every rider pays a fare,” said Janice Lukes, Chair of the Standing Policy Committee on Public Works.

Transit will also launch a fare education campaign.

In the weeks ahead, all buses will start playing an audio message as they approach stops reminding passengers to have their fare payment ready before boarding. And bus, bench, and shelter ads will encourage passengers to be aware of their fares.