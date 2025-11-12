New positions in Winnipeg-based business after purchase of U.S. competitor

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg business has acquired one of its largest competitors from the United States, which the provincial government says will boost Manitoba’s economy.

Duha Colour Services is a local company which is the world’s largest manufacturer of paint swatches and colour charts. It has acquired Colwell Colour Ltd. meaning that company will relocate equipment and operations from its facility in Indiana to Winnipeg.

The move creates 94 new positions and provides training for 42 existing employees.

Manitoba Business, Mining, Trade and Job Creation Minister Jamie Moses says the province will provide $159,000 to support facility upgrades and the training of workers.

“We know that in the period where we’re facing tariff threats from the United States, where it creates uncertainty and challenges for business growth, it’s a reminder that us as Manitobans that we can compete and we can win,” Moses said. “We can attract new opportunities to this province that strengthens our local economy and keeps the good jobs here at home.”

Rick Duha of Duha Colour Services explains the decision to expand the business here.

“We made a deliberate choice to bring these jobs home,” Duha said. “Because we see Manitoba as a strategic advantage. Its combination of skilled hard-working talent pool, business-friendly environment, and more affordable cost structures allows us to remain globally competitive while continuing to invest in our people and our operations here at home.”

The move also positions the company to potentially grow its global market share to 50 per cent by 2030.