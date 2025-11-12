Menu

Crime

Waterloo police find 800 shoes in stolen truck after failed traffic stop

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted November 12, 2025 2:02 pm
1 min read
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn
Police in Waterloo, Ont. are investigating after several hundred pairs of suspected stolen footwear were found in a stolen vehicle.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, officers responded to a report of a stolen box truck in the area of Townline Road on Nov. 11 at about 10:30 p.m.

The truck was found near Franklin Boulevard Road and Avenue Road, where officers attempted a traffic stop. Police said the driver failed to stop and fled.

A short time later at 10:50 p.m., officers found the truck abandoned in the Sheldon Drive and Lingard Road area.

When they searched the vehicle, they found approximately 800 pairs of work boots and work shoes in the vehicle, which are also believed to be stolen.

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to call police or contact Crime Stoppers.

Waterloo police’s break, enter, and vehicle theft team is investigating.

