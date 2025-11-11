Veterans thrilled with Remembrance Day turnout in Calgary: ‘It wasn’t for nothing’

Send this page to someone via email

Veterans say they were heartened by the support as thousands of Calgarians turned out on a bright, sunny Tuesday to commemorate Remembrance Day in Canada.

“I like it because that means people are starting to remember what we fought for, what we sacrificed for and what we gave up so they could be free,” said Ken McPherson, 65, who said he spent much of his career on peacekeeping missions after joining in 1976.

Rick Ostashower, who is 69, said he spent 41 years in the Canadian Forces including stints in both Iraq and Afghanistan before severe PTSD forced him to call it a career.

He said this is a day that he will never miss.

“I’m Jewish. Yom Kippur is of course our most important religious day of the year. Today is my most important day of the year. It’s honouring those who have gone before us and those who are following,” said Ostashower, who was sporting a chest full of medals.

He said he isn’t worried about the future of Remembrance Day.

“I don’t think there’s any danger of this slipping by the wayside … not until the last trumpet has rung.

"Until there's nobody left to do it, there will be people coming out to remember."

Sixteen-year-old Elizabeth Brooks and her brother William, 22, said attending Remembrance Day ceremonies has been a family tradition.

“I think it’s really important that we keep the tradition alive and also that we never forget,” she said.

“Also, in school it’s good that we have assemblies and take time to discuss it with classmates and to acknowledge that a lot of our ancestors have taken part in the war.”

After the playing of the Last Post in Calgary, a C-17 Globemaster did a flyby in honour of Remembrance Day.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne represented the federal government and laid a wreath.

He said it recognizes the brave men and women who fought and died and helped protect Canadian values of peace, democracy and human rights.