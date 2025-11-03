Calgary Remembers: Field of Crosses honours Canada’s fallen soldiers for 17th year

A visually stunning and powerful Calgary tradition held to honour Canada’s fallen soldiers is now in its 17th year.

Each November since 2009, a large green space along Memorial Drive, just north of downtown Calgary, gets transformed into a field of simple white crosses adorned with the names of many who gave their lives for Canada in the pursuit of peace. The powerful tribute honours the more than 3,700 Albertans who served their country and paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Known as the Field of Crosses and 10 Days of Remembrance, the emotional tribute was the brainchild of local businessman and philanthropist, Murray McCann.

View image in full screen

Located north of the Bow River, just west of the Centre Street Bridge, the Field of Crosses will host a flag raising and flag lowering ceremony at sunrise and sunset of each day between Nov. 1 and Nov. 11. Special guests include school choirs, military personnel and Memorial Cross families. Members of the public are welcome to attend.

For those who wish to wander the Field of Crosses on their own, a digital pamphlet offering information on the history of the Field of Crosses, the fallen who are being honoured and Canada’s illustrious military history is available to support self-guided tours.

On the evening of Nov. 10, known as the “Night of Lights,” special lanterns will be placed in front of each of the crosses where they will continue to burn until sunrise on Remembrance Day.

View image in full screen

The daily tributes of this year’s ceremonies will include:

Saturday, November 1: Youth Day

Sunday, November 2: Memorial Cross Families Day

Monday, November 3: Royal Canadian Air Force Day

Tuesday, November 4: Royal Canadian Navy Day

Wednesday, November 5: Canadian Army Day

Wednesday, November 6: Victory Europe – 80 th Anniversary

Anniversary Thursday, November 7: First Responders Day, including Animals in War

Friday, November 8: Indigenous Veterans Day

Saturday, November 9: Women of War (sunrise) / Honouring Jewish Fallen (sunset)

Sunday, November 10: UN Peacekeepers Day (sunrise) / Night of Lights (sunset)

Saturday, November 11: Remembrance Day – 80th Anniversary of VE Day Ceremony

The ceremonies will culminate with a special Remembrance Day service attended by thousands of Calgarians, members of the military, their friends, relatives and families of the fallen.

View image in full screen

Global Calgary News anchor Dallas Flexhaug will be the Master of Ceremonies for the Field of Crosses Remembrance Day service this year.

For those unable to attend in person, the Remembrance Day ceremony will be broadcast live on Global Calgary, hosted by anchor Blake Lough, beginning Nov. 11 at 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. MST.

You can watch it online, YouTube, on Global TV and on the Global TV App.