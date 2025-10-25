Field of Crosses welcoming students despite Alberta teacher strike

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of volunteers were diligently working to set up memorials as part of the annual Field of Crosses memorial along Memorial Drive on Saturday. In its 16th year, the event is meant to shine a spotlight on the men and women from Southern Alberta who lost their lives while serving in the Canadian armed forces.

From Oct. 27 to Nov 11, about 2,000 students from Calgary schools were scheduled to walk the rows of white crosses adorned with names of the fallen as part of the ‘Classroom at the Crosses’ program. But due to the teachers’ strike, that experience was all put on hold.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We understand the challenges facing Alberta’s teachers and deeply value the relationships we’ve built with them over the years,” said John Q. Adams, president of Valour Canada. “Our mission to educate youth about Canada’s military heritage continues, and we are taking steps to ensure that opportunities for learning and remembrance are not lost.”

Story continues below advertisement

To ensure students have an opportunity to take in the Field of Crosses, Valour Canada is offering flexible rescheduling for when the teachers’ strike ends and has expanded its daytime sessions to accommodate community youth groups, private schools and home-school organizations.

Anyone interested can meet with educators at the Calgary Curling Club between Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. For those unable to make it in person, there will be online opportunities as well.