Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Field of Crosses welcoming students despite Alberta teacher strike

By Drew Stremick Global News
Posted October 25, 2025 9:12 pm
1 min read
Volunteers set up for the annual field of crosses View image in full screen
Volunteers place memorials for this years Field of Crosses. Drew Stremick / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Hundreds of volunteers were diligently working to set up memorials as part of the annual Field of Crosses memorial along Memorial Drive on Saturday. In its 16th year, the event is meant to shine a spotlight on the men and women from Southern Alberta who lost their lives while serving in the Canadian armed forces.

From Oct. 27 to Nov 11, about 2,000 students from Calgary schools were scheduled to walk the rows of white crosses adorned with names of the fallen as part of the ‘Classroom at the Crosses’ program. But due to the teachers’ strike, that experience was all put on hold.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We understand the challenges facing Alberta’s teachers and deeply value the relationships we’ve built with them over the years,” said John Q. Adams, president of Valour Canada. “Our mission to educate youth about Canada’s military heritage continues, and we are taking steps to ensure that opportunities for learning and remembrance are not lost.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

To ensure students have an opportunity to take in the Field of Crosses, Valour Canada is offering flexible rescheduling for when the teachers’ strike ends and has expanded its daytime sessions to accommodate community youth groups, private schools and home-school organizations.

Anyone interested can meet with educators at the Calgary Curling Club between Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. For those unable to make it in person, there will be online opportunities as well.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices