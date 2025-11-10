Menu

Crime

16-year-old charged with murder in Regina’s 10th homicide, 2 others arrested

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted November 10, 2025 11:59 am
1 min read
Regina police say one of their officers was forced to shoot a dog on Saturday when it attacked them in a back alley. View image in full screen
A Regina police cruiser is seen in this file photo. Global News
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a homicide, the city’s 10th, that occurred earlier this month.

The Regina Police Service on Sunday laid charges of second-degree murder, illegally possessing a firearm despite a prohibition order and failing to comply with a previous court order against the youth.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1,000 block of 12th Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. on Nov. 1.

When they arrived, a 19-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. His family has requested his name not be released.

Two other people were also charged in the case on Sunday. A 44-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl are both facing charges of being an accessory to murder after the fact.

The 17-year-old has also been charged with possessing a firearm despite knowing it was unauthorized and illegal possession of a firearm, despite a prohibition order.

The three charged were set to make their first court appearances on Monday morning, with the 44-year-old to appear at Regina Provincial Court and both youths at Regina Provincial Youth Court.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

