Minten scores against ex-team, Bruins top Leafs

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Fraser Minten scored against his former team and Jeremy Swayman made 30 saves as the Boston Bruins got past the sloppy Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Saturday for their sixth straight victory.

Morgan Geekie, with a goal and an assist, Viktor Arvidsson, Michael Eyssimont and David Pastrnak provided the rest of the offence for Boston (10-7-0). Mason Lorei added two assists for the Bruins, who have were minus No. 1 defenceman Charlie McAvoy because of a personal matter.

Nick Robertson, Matias Maccelli and John Tavares replied for Toronto (8-6-1). Anthony Stolarz allowed four goals on 19 shots before getting pulled. Dennis Hildeby finished with 19 stops in relief. Morgan Rielly chipped in two assists as the Leafs saw their three-game winning streak halted.

Story continues below advertisement

Tied 2-2 after the first, Boston pushed ahead on a power play in the second before Pastrnak scored a highlight-reel effort that ended Stolarz’s night.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Tavares got one back for the Leafs on a man advantage late in the period, but Boston held on in the third before Minten iced it with just over three minutes left in regulation.

Bruins defenceman Nikita Zadorov crushed Scott Laughton in the second on a hit that resulted in a fight with Leafs winger Bobby McMann. Laughton, who returned Wednesday after the veteran centre missed the start of the campaign with a lower-body injury, went to the locker room and didn’t return.

TAKEAWAYS

Leafs: Saturday marked the club’s 11th home game of 2025-26 — more than 25 per cent of its Scotiabank Arena dates — which leads the NHL.

Bruins: Minten played against Toronto for the first time since being dealt to Boston ahead of last season’s trade deadline. The rookie centre was the key piece in a package that saw defenceman Brandon Carlo come the other way.

KEY MOMENT

Boston went ahead 3-2 in the second on a power play when Eyssimont’s shot just made it over the goal line under Stolarz’s right pad on a sequence that required video review.

Story continues below advertisement

KEY STAT

Toronto and Boston combined to score three goals in 38 seconds early in the first period — the fastest by two teams this season.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Host the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Maple Leafs: Host the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2025.