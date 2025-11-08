Moe faces Saskatchewan Party leadership vote

See more sharing options

SASKATOON – Premier Scott Moe is to face a leadership vote today at his Saskatchewan Party’s convention.

Moe received an approval rating of 97 per cent at the last gathering two years ago.

The convention follows last year’s election that saw Moe’s government win a fifth-straight majority but lose significant ground in the province’s two major cities.

The party lost all its Regina seats and held on to only one riding in Saskatoon.

Party members have said they were disappointed in the results and have urged Moe to do better on addressing urban issues.

Members are also set to decide on a motion that would strip voting powers from permanent residents and youth, and instead allow only Canadian adult citizens to vote on party matters.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2025.