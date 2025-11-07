Winnipeg police officer pleads guilty to several serious crimes

Send this page to someone via email

A suspended Winnipeg police officer has plead guilty to a list of serious crimes he committed while on the job.

Elston Bostock, a 22-year veteran with the service, was charged with indignity to human remains, drug trafficking, breaking and entering to commit extortion, breach of trust and obstruction of justice.

In one instance, police say he took an intimate photo of a deceased woman, which he then sent to another person.

Police Chief Gene Bowers says it’s a dark day for the Winnipeg Police Service, adding that the information uncovered in court is deeply concerning.

He says he has also personally apologized to the family of the woman whose photos were circulated.

Bostock remains suspended without pay from the Winnipeg Police Service. Bowers says there is no place for individuals like him in the organization, and they’re working towards next steps.

Some of the charges against Bostock are still outstanding, as are the charges against other officers he worked with over the years.