88th Hardy Cup to feature all-Saskatchewan rematch between USask Huskies, Regina Rams

Nearing kickoff for the 88th Hardy Cup between the University of Saskatchewan Huskies and University of Regina Rams on Saturday, the field at Griffiths Stadium in Saskatoon has been blanketed with snow thanks to Thursday night’s storm working its way through north-central Saskatchewan.

With the glare of the field reflecting in the nearby windows on Friday, Rams head coach Mark McConkey was asked about the conditions his team will face in the Canada West football championship.

“I mean, if the field gets cleared I think we should be OK,” joked McConkey. “Or else, I didn’t bring my hockey skates.”

No hockey bags will be needed for either the Rams or Huskies on Saturday, as crews at Griffiths Stadium were out Friday to prepare the field for a rematch of provincial rivals to decide a Hardy Cup champion in 2025.

Kickoff for Saturday’s tilt is expected to be below freezing, giving both sides a look at true November football to keep their season alive this weekend.

“It’s going to be cold but we live in Saskatchewan and we’re used to it,” said McConkey. “I don’t think it’s going to impact [the game] too much. As long as it’s not raining or windy, I think we’re going to be just fine.”

The Huskies and Rams met with media on Friday as part of a pre-Hardy Cup press conference, in what will be just the second meeting of the season between the pair of Canada West combatants.

It’s a game which Saskatchewan came out on the winning end of, 22-20, back on Sept. 19, however two months have passed since then setting the stage for a Hardy Cup between the conference’s top two seeds.

“This is going to be the most physical game of the year,” said Huskies head coach Scott Flory. “I can guarantee you that, it just will be. [Regina] will be structurally sound, well coached and all of that stuff. Top of mind for me is just making sure that we know what we’re doing and we’re in our spots.”

The Rams advanced to the Hardy Cup after outlasting the Manitoba Bisons last weekend in Canada West semi-finals, pulling out a 32-29 victory in double-overtime to secure their spot in the conference championship game.

“It definitely took some years off my life for sure being in that game,” said Rams linebacker Chopper Hippe.

“I was a little stressed out, not going to lie, especially coming down the last 30 seconds there. You just got to have faith in everyone on the team and just roll with that. It’s definitely prepared us for a rollercoaster a little bit.”

This Saturday, the Rams will be aiming to repeat as Hardy Cup champions after storming into Saskatoon last November and upsetting the top-ranked Huskies with a 19-14 victory.

While the Huskies still remember the feeling of that loss on their home turf, Flory said there are major differences between last year’s team and the one which will be looking to win the program’s first Canada West title since 2022.

“This team is so different than last year’s team and it’s so different from two years ago, three years ago,” said Flory.

“Each unit just has it’s own pulse and it’s own flare to it. The foundation of our program isn’t going to change, that’s been around for 100 years and it will be around for another 100. But the nuance of the group and the leadership, it has a different feel.”

The Huskies are coming off a dominant 26-7 win over the visiting UBC Thunderbirds in their semi-final tilt last Saturday, which marked the first playoff start and post-season victory for quarterback Jake Farrell playing for an injured Anton Amundrud.

Flory did not commit to a Hardy Cup starter on Friday, saying Amundrud is the starting quarterback of the team if medically cleared from injury in time for kickoff against the Rams.

Defensively, the Huskies will be led by linebacker Seth Hundeby who was named Canada West Outstanding Defensive Player earlier in the week.

“I think our defence matches up well and I think coach is right, it’s going to be a super physical game,” said Hundeby. “Growing up in Saskatchewan, I’m super excited for another football game and super excited to play Regina.”

Along with Hundeby’s award, Huskies receiver Daniel Wiebe took home Canada West Football Player of the Year honours after leading the conference in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns, while Charlie Parks (Outstanding Lineman) and Flory (Coach of the Year) also earned some conference hardware.

The Rams have utilized their own tandem under centre this season of both Owen Sieben and Noah Pelletier, giving their offence several options to air out the ball or hand it off to all-star running back Marshall Erichsen.

Getting set to play in a game which not only will decide a Canada West champion but the host for the Mitchell Bowl national semi-final, Sieben said it’s the matchup that both sides had anticipated since the summer.

“It was kind of a crash course from the start,” said Sieben. “We kind of had our eye on this game for a while. We know how much it means not only to us and our two programs, but just to the province of Saskatchewan.”

The Huskies will be out for redemption on Saturday, while the Rams will be aiming for a repeat in a game which both sides expect could come down to the final possession.

“There’s two great football teams going up against each other,” said Huskies running back Ryker Frank. “We know it’s going to be the most physical game of the entire season. Both teams earned their way here and only one is going to make it out, so we’re both going to be fighting hard for sure.”

Kickoff for the 88th Hardy Cup between the Huskies and Rams is set for 2 p.m. at Griffiths Stadium on Saturday.