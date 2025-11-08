London Knights edge Kingston Frontenacs 2-1

Send this page to someone via email

In his first game on home ice, Braidy Wassilyn scored both London goals as the Knights came back to beat the Kingston Frontenacs 2-1 on Friday night at Canada Life Place.

London acquired Wassilyn from the Niagara IceDogs on Oct. 28 while the Knights were playing five consecutive games on the road.

The Puslinch, Ont., native now has seven points in five games in a London uniform.

The Knights held their annual Remembrance Day ceremony prior to the game.

Kingston forward Robin Kuzma started the scoring in Friday’s game at just 1:49 into the first period, chipping in a pass from Tomas Pobezal over the shoulder of goaltender Aleksei Medvedev.

The score stayed 1-0 through all kinds of chances both ways and all kinds of big stops from both Medvedev and Kingston goaltender Matthew Minchak. Eventually, a faceoff win by Mike Zakharov at the 16:42 mark in the second period led to the game-tying goal.

Zakharov, who’d already come close on a couple of chances, took the puck on the draw and fed it to Andoni Fimis at the right point. Fimis wristed a shot at the net, and Wassilyn tipped it in for his third goal in as many games.

With score tied at 1-1, London came out flying in the third. It scored the go-ahead goal on a two-on-one as Henry Brzustewicz set up Wassilyn for his second of the night, making it 2-1 at the 8:29 mark.

View image in full screen Braidy Wassilyn scores his second goal of the night. Jim Van Horne / 980 CFPL

The Knights outshot the Frontenacs 16-3 in the third and 36-25 overall.

London was 0-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Former Knights and major milestones

Nov. 5 was a big night for former London Knights as Nazem Kadri celebrated his 1,000th NHL game in Calgary with his 311th career goal and a 5-1 Flames win.

In Seattle, Ryan Winterton scored his first National Hockey League goal — the only Kraken goal in a 6-1 loss to Sam Dickinson and the San Jose Sharks.

Finally in Bridgeport, Conn., former London captain Denver Barkey scored a goal and added three assists for a career high four points as the Lehigh Valley Phantoms defeated the Bridgeport Islanders 6-2.

Up next

The London Knights head to Owen Sound to face the Attack on Saturday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m.

The teams saw each other on opening night, which ended in a 3-2 overtime for Owen Sound.

The Attack have spent much of this year atop the Midwest Division with Tristan Delisle and Pierce Mbuyi leading the play, each having racked up 27 points in 19 games.

Delisle recorded a point in his first 18 games of the season before being held off the scoresheet by the Sarnia Sting on Nov.5.

Coverage will start at 6:30 p.m., on 980 CFPL, at http://www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.