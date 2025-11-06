Menu

National

Canada

REAL CEO steps down less than 5 months after appointment

By Manjot Singh Global News
Posted November 6, 2025 6:14 pm
REAL CEO Rick Bennett making an announcement in September at International Trade Centre View image in full screen
REAL CEO Rick Bennett making an announcement in September at International Trade Centre. Global News
Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) is undergoing another leadership change.

The organization announced Thursday that president and CEO Rick Bennett has departed for personal and family reasons — less than five months after being appointed to the role.

During his short tenure, Bennett helped unveil two major announcements for Regina — the Foo Fighters concert coming to the REAL District in 2026, and the city’s successful bid to host the 2027 Grey Cup.

REAL’s Board of Directors has appointed Trent Fraser as acting president and CEO, effective Monday.

Fraser previously served in the same interim role earlier this year and will remain in place until a permanent replacement is found in 2026.

“We thank Rick for his contributions to REAL and to the Regina community, and we wish him and his family well,” said REAL board chair Jaime Boldt in a statement.

Boldt said no further comment would be made on the personal reasons behind Bennett’s departure.

