18 poultry farms in B.C. dealing with avian flu outbreaks

There are now 18 poultry farms in B.C. that are dealing with outbreaks of avian flu.

This includes more than a dozen large poultry farms in Chilliwack, Abbotsford and Langley.

Shawn Hall, director of the B.C. Poultry Industry Emergency Operations Centre, told Global News that it is a concerning time for poultry farmers in the province.

“We know that avian influenza is being spread by migrating waterfowl, so ducks and geese and swans that are returning from their summer grounds up in the Arctic and unfortunately carrying avian influenza with them along flyways and we’re on one of those,” he said.

Hall said they started seeing the first infections a few weeks ago and now there are 18 infected flocks. He said some are backyard fowl but most are big commercial operations.

“We moved to red biosecurity level a while ago when we started seeing risk factors come in, so, with red biosecurity level, which is the highest level of biosecurity poultry farmers have in B.C., farmers have to start taking additional measures and they’re onerous, but they’re important,” Hall added.

These measures include farm gates being closed and locked, with only essential visitors allowed onto the farm.

All vehicles have to be disinfected before they come onto the farm, they have to wear PPE, farmers have to change all their clothes before going into a barn and must wear coveralls, masks, gloves and boots that are only worn in the barn.

“No farmer wants to have avian influenza in their operation,” Hall said. “It’s devastating. This is their livelihood; they work with these animals every day.

“To have to cull that flock is difficult emotionally. It’s difficult financially. So we are doing everything that we can really to minimize that risk.”

Hall said last year there were 81 infected farms in the province and this year is on track to reach the same amount.

It is hard on local farmers, he added, but residents shouldn’t worry about food safety.

“There’s about 600 poultry farms here in B.C., small family farms, and they’re really committed to providing food for their neighbours across British Columbia,” Hall said.

“And so this is not a food safety issue. Quite appropriately, Canada has some of the most stringent food safety standards anywhere in the world. Sick animals simply don’t enter the food supply. And even if you were to consume a bird with a virus of some sort, cooking it kills that virus. So as long as you’re properly cooking your poultry, you don’t have anything to worry about.”