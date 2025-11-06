Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Supreme Court to decide whether it will weigh in on Saskatchewan’s school pronoun law

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2025 6:33 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'University of Saskatchewan’s Student Union calls for repeal on Bill 137'
University of Saskatchewan’s Student Union calls for repeal on Bill 137
WATCH: The fight against the pronoun consent law continues as new letter backed by the U of S Student's Union is again calling for the law to be reappealed – Jul 14, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Supreme Court of Canada is set to announce today whether it will hear appeals in a challenge of Saskatchewan’s school pronoun law.

The law prevents children under 16 from changing their names or pronouns at school without parental consent.

Premier Scott Moe’s government invoked the Charter’s notwithstanding clause in the 2023 legislation, allowing it to override certain Charter rights for five years.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It has argued parents should be involved in their children’s decisions at school, while LGBTQ+ group UR Pride says the rule causes irreparable harm to gender diverse youth.

Earlier this year, the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal ruled the group’s challenge can continue.

It said the court can’t strike down the legislation because of the notwithstanding clause, but it can issue a declaratory judgment on whether it violates constitutional rights.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The group and the province have appealed and asked Canada’s highest court to expedite the case to be heard alongside a challenge of a Quebec law that prevents public sector workers from wearing religious symbols on the job.

Quebec also invoked the notwithstanding clause in its law.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices