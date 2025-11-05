Lions welcome West final battle vs. Roughriders

Send this page to someone via email

VANCOUVER – The B.C. Lions know exactly what they’re up against.

While the squad is riding a seven-game win streak into the West final, earning a spot in the Grey Cup will require B.C. to defeat the CFL-leading Saskatchewan Roughriders. And they’ll have to do it in the bitter cold, in front of a boisterous crowd of Riders fans.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a high of -6 C and a low of -15 C in Regina — a far cry from what the Lions have experienced in Metro Vancouver in recent weeks.

That’s just fine by veteran defensive back Garry Peters.

“For guys like me, I’ve been preparing for this moment for a really long time,” he said. “I’ve been playing in the league 10 years, haven’t been to a Grey Cup yet. So the cold isn’t going to get in our way.”

B.C. is coming off a thrilling 33-30 victory over the Calgary Stampeders in the West semifinal, where kicker Sean Whyte booted a 43-yard field goal as time expired to secure the win.

The Lions will make “little tweaks” when to their offence when they take on the Riders, said head coach Buck Pierce, but the key will be for players to stay focused and execute across the entire game.

Saturday will mark the fourth time the two sides face off this season. Saskatchewan holds a 2-1 edge in the head-to-head series, though the Lions closed out the regular season with a 27-21 win over the Riders on Oct. 25.

With so many games between the two teams, there won’t be many surprises on either side of the ball in the West final, Pierce said.

“We’ve come a long way this year and it’s an opportunity for us to go out in front of a big crowd in a big game,” he said. “It’s going to be perfect.”

Saskatchewan finished the regular season atop the CFL standings with a 12-6 record, earning a bye through to the West final. The team also opted to rest several key players for at least part of the loss to B.C. back on Oct. 25.

“They’re going to be fresh and they’re going to be confident, as they should be,” said Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke. “They won the West. So I think that’s a challenge of itself right there.”

The Riders showcased a stingy defence across the campaign, conceding a league-low 409 points.

A.J. Allen and Jameer Thurman were both among the top-10 tacklers in the CFL, registering 91 and 87 respectively.

Part of what makes Saskatchewan’s defence so good is that it’s unpredictable, Rourke said.

“They always have a good plan,” said the Canadian quarterback who amassed 5,290 passing yards before playoffs began.

“Corey Mace is a very good defensive co-ordinator, a very good defensive mind. And he’s going to have a plan for us and he’s going to have a really good defensive scheme and strategy and we’re going to have to figure it out.”

Saskatchewan’s offence isn’t easy to deal with either.

Quarterback Trevor Harris put up 4,549 passing yards with 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions across 17 games.

“Sask is probably one of the most physical teams in the league,” Peters said. “When you play them, you notice they’re probably just as physical as we are compared to a lot of other teams in the league. They have a great running game and they have a great quarterback.

“For us, we’ve just got to come out and match their energy.”

The reward for a positive performance is a big one — the Lions haven’t played in a Grey Cup since 2011 when they hoisted the trophy at B.C. Place. Playing in a championship game is a mark that has eluded many of the team’s stars so far.

“That’s been our goal since day one. That’s why you play, because you have belief in that,” Rourke said.

“Ultimately, this is exactly where we want to be.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2025.