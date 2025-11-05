Alberta hospital, nursing staff vote 98% in favor of striking ahead of mediation

About 16,000 unionized Alberta hospital workers, including licensed practical nurses and health-care aides, have voted overwhelmingly to strike if necessary to back contract demands.
The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees says about 11,000 workers voted and 98 per cent approved job action.
If the unofficial vote results stand, AUPE members could begin job action as soon as Nov. 20.
The workers and the provincial government have been negotiating for months with no resolution.
AUPE president Sandra Azocar says members are pushing for better wages and safer working conditions, and that mediation is scheduled to begin soon.
Finance Minister Nate Horner says the province has offered a 12 per cent wage increase over four years, but also estimates the union’s counter-proposal would cost Albertans more than $2 billion.
— More to come…
