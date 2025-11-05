Vancouver council to vote on budget after police, fire overspending

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver’s City Council is set to vote on Wednesday on whether to approve a financial lifeline to the city’s police and fire departments.

A staff report says the Vancouver Police Department went $17 million over budget for the year, citing cost pressures such as overtime, a higher number of protests and the Task Force Barrage initiative.

Meanwhile, Vancouver’s Fire Rescue Services spent $4.6 million over its budget, mainly due to fleet maintenance costs, according to the report.

It states that most of these cost overages would be paid for by a city reserve fund.

2:15 Vancouver police chief warns staff shortage may lead to pulling officers from integrated units

The Vancouver Police Board is also proposing a $497 million operating budget for the Vancouver Police Department next year, which would be $50 million higher than their current budget for this year.

Story continues below advertisement

Of that $50 million, $28 million is related to collective agreements, including the new agreement struck with the police union.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Nearly $13 million would go towards maintaining existing service levels, including E-Comm services and the body-worn camera program.

About $9 million would go to support budget priorities they say are being underfunded, such as policing for protests and cost increases for ammunition.