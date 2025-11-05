Menu

Politics

Vancouver council to vote on budget after police, fire overspending

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 5, 2025 2:01 pm
Vancouver police and fire departments need more money
Vancouver city council will debate amendments to its 2025 budget to meet more than $20 million in cost overages for the Vancouver Police Department and Vancouver Fire Rescue Service. Aaron McArthur reports.
Vancouver’s City Council is set to vote on Wednesday on whether to approve a financial lifeline to the city’s police and fire departments.

A staff report says the Vancouver Police Department went $17 million over budget for the year, citing cost pressures such as overtime, a higher number of protests and the Task Force Barrage initiative.

Meanwhile, Vancouver’s Fire Rescue Services spent $4.6 million over its budget, mainly due to fleet maintenance costs, according to the report.

It states that most of these cost overages would be paid for by a city reserve fund.

Vancouver police chief warns staff shortage may lead to pulling officers from integrated units
The Vancouver Police Board is also proposing a $497 million operating budget for the Vancouver Police Department next year, which would be $50 million higher than their current budget for this year.

Of that $50 million, $28 million is related to collective agreements, including the new agreement struck with the police union.

Nearly $13 million would go towards maintaining existing service levels, including E-Comm services and the body-worn camera program.

About $9 million would go to support budget priorities they say are being underfunded, such as policing for protests and cost increases for ammunition.

