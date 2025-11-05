Vancouver council to vote on budget after police, fire overspending

Vancouver’s City Council is set to vote on Wednesday on whether to approve a financial lifeline to the city’s police and fire departments.
A staff report says the Vancouver Police Department went $17 million over budget for the year, citing cost pressures such as overtime, a higher number of protests and the Task Force Barrage initiative.
Meanwhile, Vancouver’s Fire Rescue Services spent $4.6 million over its budget, mainly due to fleet maintenance costs, according to the report.
It states that most of these cost overages would be paid for by a city reserve fund.
The Vancouver Police Board is also proposing a $497 million operating budget for the Vancouver Police Department next year, which would be $50 million higher than their current budget for this year.
Of that $50 million, $28 million is related to collective agreements, including the new agreement struck with the police union.
Get breaking National news
Nearly $13 million would go towards maintaining existing service levels, including E-Comm services and the body-worn camera program.
About $9 million would go to support budget priorities they say are being underfunded, such as policing for protests and cost increases for ammunition.
Comments