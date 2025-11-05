First snowfall of the season expected in the GTA this week: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

It’s that time of the year again when Ontario could see its first snowfall of the season.

Environment Canada is forecasting a mix of rain and flurries this weekend, beginning Sunday, as colder air settles into southern Ontario.

Following strong winds and scattered showers on Wednesday, residents shouldn’t expect warmer weather anytime soon.

“Computer models are showing the potential for the first snowfall of the season for parts of southern Ontario, including the GTA,” said Ross Hull, meteorologist with Global News.

“While there is still some uncertainty on the exact snowfall amounts, it does look like enough cold air will be in place by Sunday afternoon or evening for snow to accumulate,” he said, adding temperatures are forecast to plummet to -3 C.

Northern portions of the GTA, including areas near Lake Simcoe and higher elevations, could see a few centimetres of snow stick, while midwestern, central and eastern Ontario may experience more significant accumulations.

View image in full screen Cooler weather and flurries are expected this Sunday. Anthony Farnell/ Global News

Anthony Farnell, Global News’ chief meteorologist, said that while early November snow isn’t unusual, most of Toronto will likely see a brief rain–snow mix.

“I don’t think we’ll see any accumulation in Toronto, but areas to the north could be in for 10 centimetres or more of heavy, wet snow on Sunday, with localized lake effect on Monday adding another 10 to 20 centimetres in the typical lake belts,” Farnell said.

Temperatures are expected to remain above freezing through Friday and Saturday, with daytime highs near 10 C, making ground temperatures too warm for snow to stick in the city’s core.

However, northern communities may wake up to snow or frost on grassy surfaces Monday morning.

According to Farnell, the upcoming cold spell could be a preview of the weather to come.

“This is the coldest air of the season so far and does look to be a sign of what lies ahead this winter,” he said.

“Early indications are that this will likely be a seasonal to even colder-than-normal winter with above-normal snow. Some models are also indicating that winter starts early this year, with frequent snow chances and cold leading up to the holidays.”

The upcoming snowfall is also a chilly start to the weather for next week.

Temperatures are forecast to plummet below freezing across southern Ontario Sunday night, with daytime highs hovering just above 0 C on Monday.

According to Environment Canada, lake-effect snow squalls are also expected to develop off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, creating hazardous driving conditions in snowbelt regions.

For more weather-related information and driving conditions, check your local weather forecast or Environment Canada for updates.