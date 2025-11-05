Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Prince Harry in Toronto this week for several events tied to Remembrance Day

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 5, 2025 6:30 am
1 min read
Prince Harry gestures, as he departs, following his visit to Centre for Blast Injury Studies at Imperial College London, in London, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Suzanne Plunkett, Pool Photo via AP). View image in full screen
Prince Harry gestures, as he departs, following his visit to Centre for Blast Injury Studies at Imperial College London, in London, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Suzanne Plunkett, Pool Photo via AP).
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prince Harry is set to begin a two-day visit to Toronto to attend events supporting veterans and the military community ahead of Remembrance Day.

The office of the Duke of Sussex says he’s making the trip at the invitation of the True Patriot Love Foundation, which supports Canadian military members, veterans and their families.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Prince Harry has several engagements today, including a private lunch followed by an evening fundraiser for the HALO Trust – a U.K.-based charity that helps clear explosives around the world and was also supported by his late mother, Diana.

Prince Harry, who served in Afghanistan as a member of the British military, is also set to meet some of Canada’s oldest veterans at Sunnybrook Hospital’s veterans centre on Thursday.

Trending Now

He will then attend a dinner organized by True Patriot Love in support of the military community.

Story continues below advertisement

Prince Harry’s last visit to Canada was in February, when he attended the Invictus Games in British Columbia.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices