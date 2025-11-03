Menu

Canada

West Island residents vote for change, new faces in municipal elections

Voters across the West Island are ushering in a wave of change, electing new mayors in several municipalities. From Pointe-Claire, Beaconsfield and Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue - residents say they're ready for fresh leadership.
By Felicia Parrillo Global News
Posted November 3, 2025 4:13 pm
2 min read
A campaign sign for John Belvedere on a lawn in Pointe-Claire on Nov. 3, 2025. View image in full screen
A campaign sign for John Belvedere on a lawn in Pointe-Claire on Nov. 3, 2025. David Sedell/Global News
In Pointe-Claire, a familiar face has made a comeback.

After a tightly fought race, John Belvedere has reclaimed the mayor’s seat, defeating incumbent Tim Thomas by almost 1,000 votes.

“I really feel like the people came out, spoke their piece … and it goes to show you that the last four years, me being accused of being Mr. Condo, and so on and so forth, that I wasn’t,” Belvedere said. “People understand that Pointe-Claire has to move forward, all municipalities have to densify moving forward and now we have the opportunity to do it right.”

Belvedere says his first priority is rebuilding cohesion and unity after what he calls a turbulent four years marked by infighting at council.

He’s also promising to listen and work with each of the eight city councillors — four of whom are newcomers.

In Beaconsfield, mayor-elect Martin St-Jean is also promising collaboration with both council and residents.

The lawyer and former councillor says he’s eager to get to work, first by meeting his new council and then by tackling important issues like infrastructure, road safety and attracting more young families to the city.

“And with that, it also means we need to make Beaconsfield attractive in the type of services and cultural programs that are being offered,” St-Jean said. “Along, of course, with parks and physical activities.”

Meanwhile, in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, there’s another new face.

Longtime mayor Paola Hawa was unseated after 12 years in office.

Former city councillor and business consultant Michel Boudreault won by more than 200 votes, promising more dialogue and transparency and to revitalize the village.

“A lot of people were saying, ‘I think it’s time for change’; people were ready for change,” Boudreault said. “And I heard that a lot, actually. I was talking about my programs and people were saying, ‘That’s good, that’s good’ — not always of course, but there was a strong wind of change in the city.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

