Rock and roll legends AC/DC coming to 4 Canadian cities in summer of 2026

Hells Bells! Rock ‘n’ roll fans better get ready to be shook all night long, because one of the biggest acts on earth is returning to four Canadian cities in 2026.

AC/DC has announced more dates for its ongoing Power Up tour (named for the band’s album of the same name that came out in 2020) that includes stops at some of the biggest stadiums in North America.

In Canada, the Australian rock band will perform with The Pretty Reckless in Vancouver, Edmonton, Toronto and Montreal.

Their first stop will be in Edmonton at Commonwealth Stadium on Aug. 9, 2026 — just five days after rock band Foo Fighters is set to perform at the 56,400-seat stadium.

“We’re thrilled to host rock star legends AC/DC at Commonwealth Stadium, the largest venue of its kind in Canada,” said Heather Seutter, director of Commonwealth Stadium.

“Events like this draw in people from across the city, the province and beyond and demonstrates that Edmonton is a concert destination of choice for major artists.”

AC/DC previously left fans Thunderstruck in Edmonton in 2015 and 2009.

After Edmonton, AC/DC will perform at Vancouver’s BC Place on Aug. 13, 2026.

After shows south of the border, AC/DC will then head to Montreal for a show at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Sept. 12, 2026. The park on the Saint Lawrence River that can hold up to 65,000 people is set to also host Iron Maiden the week before AC/DC’s arrival.

Their last Canadian date is Sept. 16 at Rogers Stadium in downtown Toronto.

Tickets for all Canadian stops go on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.

AC/DC has been one of the leading rock and roll bands for over four decades, with more than 200 million albums sold worldwide.

One of the most influential rock bands in history, AC/DC played their first show on Dec. 31, 1973 at a nightclub in Sydney, Australia.

By 1980, the band was on a roll, known for its high-energy performances and predictably hard-charging songs. Their album Highway to Hell was certified gold in America and made it into the top 25 Billboard album charts.

The band was founded by brothers Angus and Malcolm Young; the latter died in 2017 at the age of 64 after suffering from dementia for several years. Angus remains the only continuous member of the band.

The Power Up tour will see Angus Young on lead guitar, vocalist Brian Johnson, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug and bass player Chris Chaney

AC/DC was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.