Malcolm Young, AC/DC guitarist and founder, dies at age 64

Malcolm Young of the rock band AC/DC performs at the Met Center in Bloomington, Minnesota on the Fly On the Wall tour on September 29, 1985.

Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young has died at the age of 64.

In a statement, Young’s family said he had been suffering from dementia for several years and that he “passed away peacefully with his family by his bedside.”

The band credited Young with being one of the founders and driving forces behind AC/DC.

“As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man,” the band wrote on its Facebook page.

