Politics

Ex-Bloc MP will appeal to Supreme Court after losing seat by single vote

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2025 2:03 pm
Bloc Québécois challenge Terrebonne election results over returned mail-in ballot
After a Quebec resident's mail-in ballot was returned to her instead of being counted in the federal election, the Bloc Québécois is vowing legal action to the contest results in the riding of Terrebonne, which they lost to the Liberals by a single vote. Dan Spector reports – May 15, 2025
The former Bloc MP who lost her Quebec riding by a single vote is taking the matter to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné says she will appeal a recent Quebec Superior Court decision that rejected her request for a new election in the Montreal-area riding of Terrebonne.

She had challenged the result after a Bloc voter revealed that her special ballot was not counted and instead returned to her because of an error in the address on the envelope provided by Elections Canada.

Trending Now

But a judge ruled last week that the mistake was a simple human error that did not warrant annulling the election.

Sinclair-Desgagné says the case is about the accountability of democratic institutions, and she has launched an online fundraiser to help cover the costs of the legal challenge.

She lost the April 28 election by one vote to Liberal MP Tatiana Auguste.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

