Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Female pedestrian killed in crash in downtown Calgary

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted November 3, 2025 12:38 pm
1 min read
An 87-year-old woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in downtown Calgary on Saturday afternoon. View image in full screen
An 87-year-old woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in downtown Calgary on Saturday afternoon. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calgary police say an 87-year-old woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a downtown street on Saturday afternoon.

Police allege the woman was crossing Ninth Avenue southeast in a marked crosswalk at around 2:30 p.m. when she was struck by a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox that was being driven by a man in his 60s.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Investigators say the vehicle was travelling southbound on First Street southeast and turning eastbound onto Ninth Avenue when the woman was struck.

The victim was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and remained at the scene.

Trending Now

Police say speed and impairment are not believed to be factors.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the collision to contact them at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app — P3 Tips — from the app store.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices