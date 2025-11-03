Female pedestrian killed in crash in downtown Calgary

See more sharing options

Calgary police say an 87-year-old woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a downtown street on Saturday afternoon.

Police allege the woman was crossing Ninth Avenue southeast in a marked crosswalk at around 2:30 p.m. when she was struck by a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox that was being driven by a man in his 60s.

Investigators say the vehicle was travelling southbound on First Street southeast and turning eastbound onto Ninth Avenue when the woman was struck.

The victim was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and remained at the scene.

Police say speed and impairment are not believed to be factors.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the collision to contact them at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app — P3 Tips — from the app store.