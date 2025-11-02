Barrett, Ingram lead Raptors to win over Grizzlies

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – RJ Barrett scored a game-high 27 points and Brandon Ingram added 26 to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 117-104 win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

The Raptors (3-4) won at Scotiabank Arena for the first time in three starts and also have back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

The Grizzlies (3-4) were without leading scorer Ja Morant. He sat out because of a team-imposed one-game team suspension for a post-game spat with rookie head coach Tuomas Iisalo on Friday. The 26-year-old guard reportedly responded in a dismissive tone after the Finnish coach challenged Morant’s leadership.

In Morant’s absence, Jaren Jackson Jr. led the way with 20 points and nine rebounds. Jock Landale and Vince Williams Jr. each scored 14. Spain’s Santi Aldama came off the bench with 15 points.

The Raptors pulled away with a strong third quarter. Toronto enjoyed a 53-47 advantage at the half and increased the lead to 84-71 after three quarters, but the visitors closed the gap to six points in the fourth.

Four of the five Raptor starters notched double figures. Besides Barrett and Ingram’s offence, Scottie Barnes scored 19 points with 12 rebounds, eight assists and five blocks. Forward Collin Murray-Boyles chipped in 15. Point guard Immanuel Quickley hit for nine points.

TAKEAWAYS

Raptors: After hitting seven of seven field goal attempts on Friday, including six three-pointers, Jamison Battle did not take a shot in two minutes of play.

Grizzlies: Olivier-Maxence Prosper (Montreal) was good for six points in 12 minutes. The other two Canadians on the Memphis roster — Zach Edey (Toronto) and Brandon Clarke (Vancouver) — are expected to return later this month after undergoing ankle and knee surgeries, respectively.

KEY MOMENT

Ingram’s three-point play 42 seconds into the second half pushed the home team to a 58-47 advantage, a lead the Raptors did not relinquish.

KEY STAT

Toronto scored 25 fast-break points to 11 for the Grizzlies.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Host the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Raptors: Host the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2025.