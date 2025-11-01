Lions edge Stampeders 33-30 in West semifinal

Send this page to someone via email

VANCOUVER – Sean Whyte kicked a 43-yard walk-off field goal and his B.C. Lions extended their season with a 33-30 victory over the Calgary Stampeders in the West Division semifinal on Saturday.

Quarterback Nathan Rourke threw for 223 yards, connecting on 16 of his 23 attempts, and contributed a rushing touchdown in the win.

Jeremiah Masoli added a one-yard major for B.C., Robert Carter Jr. sprinted 95 yards up the field for a touchdown off a kickoff return, and Whyte made four field goals for the Lions, including the winner.

Calgary quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. amassed 334 passing yards against his former team, making good on 23 of 33 attempts, including TD passes to Clark Barnes and Jalen Philpott. Quincy Vaughn added a rushing major for the Stamps and Rene Paredes kicked two field goals, including one for 50 yards.

The Lions will now face the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West Division final in Regina on Nov. 8.

Earlier Saturday, the Montreal Alouettes outlasted the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for a 42-33 victory in the East Division semifinal to secure a spot in the East final against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, also on Nov. 8. The winners of the two division finals will battle at the Grey Cup in Winnipeg on Nov. 16.

Seven McGee got the game off to an exciting start for the Lions with a 55-yard kickoff return, but the Stampeders’ defence responded with a pair of solid stops.

B.C. turned to veteran kicker Whyte, who booted a 40-yard field goal to open the scoring.

The two sides traded plays throughout the first quarter, and Paredes capped the frame with a 50-yard kick through the uprights to knot the score at 3-3.

Both sides ramped up their offence in the second quarter, starting with Rourke sailing a long pass to Justin McInnis about three minutes into the frame. The Canadian receiver added a couple of steps for a 29-yard gain before he was brought down at Calgary’s 41-yard line.

The Lions steadily worked their way up the field and Rourke connected with Keon Hatcher Sr. to get B.C. deep in the red zone.

Short-yardage specialist Masoli took over at quarterback and powered through a mass of bodies to get into the end zone for a one-yard touchdown. Whyte added a convert to give the Lions a 10-3 lead.

The Stampeders replied with a solid series of their own, including Adams throwing a 24-yard pass to Barnes to give Calgary a first down at B.C.’s 32-yard line.

The home side scuttled the drive with Deontai Williams batting down Adams’ toss to Tevin Jones, and Levi Bell hauling down the quarterback on the next play.

Calgary settled for a 35-yard field goal from Paredes that cut B.C.’s lead to 10-7.

The Lions boosted their advantage late in the quarter when Whyte sent a 35-yard field goal attempt through the uprights.

With just 45 seconds left in the first half, the visitors pushed to take the lead.

Adams connected with Dominique Rhymes on a 28-yard pass to put Calgary in scoring position and the Stampeders called a timeout to strategize.

Once play resumed, Adams darted out of the pocket for a first down, then dished off to Jones near the end zone, only to see the receiver felled as time expired.

B.C. took a 13-7 lead into the halftime break.

The Lions continued to put up points in the third, with Rourke darting seven yards into the end zone for a touchdown 31/2 minutes into the quarter.

Adams and the Stampeders replied midway through the frame when the QB lobbed a rainbow to Philpott, who caught the ball as he dove over the goal line for a 30-yard major. Paredes’ kick for the extra point was good, whittling Calgary’s deficit to 20-14.

It took B.C. seconds to reply.

An unmarked Carter collected Paredes’ kick off and sprinted all the way up the field 95 yards for another Lions’ major.

Calgary added another major before the end of the third after Adams handed off to Mills, who got a 43-yard rush in before Williams felled him at B.C.’s six-yard line.

The Stampeders stayed patient and, on third down, Adams sailed a calm pass to Barnes in the end zone for a two-yard touchdown. Another convert from Paredes cut B.C.’s lead to 27-21.

Calgary levelled the score midway through the fourth after Adams sailed a 40-yard pass to Barnes, setting the Stampeders up with a first down at B.C.’s 12-yard line.

Vaughn capped the drive with a one-yard touchdown, but Paredes missed the convert, leaving the score at 27-27 with 7:46 left on the game clock.

The Lions got a crucial turnover with less than two minutes left in the fourth when Calgary’s Erik Brooks fumbled a punt return and Kieran Poissant got to the ball inside Stampeders’ territory.

B.C. struggled to make use of the possession and relied on a 39-yard field goal from Whyte to take a 30-27 lead with 67 seconds left in the game.

The motivated Stampeders got to work, with Adams throwing a 42-yard pass to Philpott that put Calgary within striking distance. The quarterback’s next two attempts fell incomplete, and Paredes once again evened the score at 30-30 with a 38-yard field goal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2025.