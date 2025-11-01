Blue Jays, Dodgers set for historic World Series Game 7 at Rogers Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Fans are starting to pour into the Rogers Centre in Toronto for a historic Game 7 of the World Series. The Blue Jays will take the field Saturday night at 8 p.m.

For the first time in more than three decades, Toronto will witness a competitive World Series game between the Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers, marking the 121st World Series game in history.

It’s the first time the two clubs have ever met in the Fall Classic, tied 3-3 heading into a decisive final game.

The Dodgers, led by two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, are the first defending World Series champions to return to the Fall Classic since the Philadelphia Phillies in 2009.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters he made a couple of minor changes to his batting order for Game 7.

Addison Barger will move up two spots to bat fifth, while Daulton Varsho will drop two spots to seventh.

Barger had two hits in Game 6 and entered in the postseason with three home runs.

“I’m just trying to just feel out what’s going on right now and I’m still trusting both,” Schneider said in his pregame media availability. “But I think Barger is swinging it.”

The rest of the lineup remains unchanged from Friday, when the game ended 3-1 with a loss for the Jays.

In his pregame 7 news conference, third Jays baseman Ernie Clement said, “It’s a good mix of nerves and excitement. I mean this is what it’s all about. So, we’re ready for the moment.”

Right-hander Max Scherzer will start for the Blue Jays against Shohei Ohtani, who will also bat leadoff for the Dodgers.

“Game 7, obviously, is a little bit different,” Schneider told reporters. “There’s a few more roadmaps to hammer out, but it starts with Max.”

As lineups settle and anticipation builds, all eyes will be on how both clubs handle the moment.

The Blue Jays are 1–1 all-time in Game 7s.

Tonight marks the franchise’s first chance to clinch a World Series title on home soil with the first World Series game 7 ever played at Rogers Centre.

Even with the pressure, players have found ways to keep it light.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. arrived wearing a Team Canada hockey jersey with Marie-Philip Poulin’s No. 29 on the back as a nod to another Canadian clutch performer.

“We love to see it,” her PWHL Montreal Victoire club team posted on Instagram.

No matter the outcome, one thing is certain: the city is alive and ready for the final World Series game and hopeful the Jays can bring it home.

— with files from the Canadian Press