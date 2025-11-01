Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Carney says China doesn’t grasp Canada’s concern over issues of foreign interference

By Sarah Ritchie The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2025 1:40 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney says China doesn’t share concerns on ‘foreign interference,’ but relations at ‘turning point’'
Carney says China doesn’t share concerns on ‘foreign interference,’ but relations at ‘turning point’
On the sidelines of the APEC summit in South Korea, Prime Minister Mark Carney walked away from a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday with an invitation to visit his country, signalling a 'reset' in the China-Canada relationship. Mackenzie Gray reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Beijing doesn’t understand how seriously Canadians take issues of foreign interference, after raising them with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“We had a discussion on foreign interference,” Carney told reporters Saturday before leaving the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Gyeongju, South Korea.

“I don’t think they recognize the level of concerns we have about these issues, but we manage these issues in Canada; we have a structure to manage them.”

The prime minister also referred to China as “the rising economic power.”

Carney and Xi met alongside top officials Friday for 40 minutes, in what was the first formal meeting between leaders of the two countries since 2017. Both characterized it as a turning point in the relationship.

A public inquiry in January pinpointed China as the top perpetrator of foreign interference targeting Canadian democratic institutions, and found Beijing tried to meddle in recent elections.

Story continues below advertisement

Carney said Canada’s strategy is to work together where there is common ground and respect one another’s differences, while defending Canadian interests.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He said he was not expecting progress at the meeting on his goal to get China to drop its tariffs on Canadian canola products, seafood and pork products, which came in retaliation for Ottawa’s 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.

Carney instead said the meeting was “to establish that relationship at the highest level for the first time in eight years” in order to unlock eventual gains, which he suggested is how change is done “in that system.”

He suggested establishing an understanding of the trajectory of the bilateral relationship is “something you do in a relationship as opposed to a transaction,” and the best path for ironing out issues with China.

“People sometimes simplify it down, into ‘if you give this for that’ — that’s not the way it works,” Carney said, adding that without the Xi meeting, “there would not be progress on those issues.”

Two of the most impacted provinces seem to accept that thinking.

Trending Now

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said Friday the Xi-Carney meeting was a positive step forward, and it wouldn’t have been realistic for China to remove the tariffs during the meeting.

Story continues below advertisement

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said Friday the meeting was a good start and “exactly what we’ve been asking for.”

Carney also suggested he would not be revising the restrictions the Trudeau government had imposed on Chinese investments in Canada, such as in the telecommunications sector.

The prime minister said he was more interested in future decisions, noting there are “sensitive areas in terms of inbound investment.”

He said China and Canada can collaborate on “global solutions to climate change” and on finding stability amid changes in “the international monetary and financial system.”

Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu, who also attended the summit, said he met with his Chinese counterpart and described the meeting as “productive.”

Sidhu said in a social media post that he raised trade issues affecting Canadian farmers and businesses, including canola, beef and pet food, and that he emphasized the importance of resolving them quickly.

He said they also spoke about finding “new opportunities for collaboration and strengthening trade and investment ties that support Canadian workers and businesses at home.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices