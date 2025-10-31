Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘No change to property sale procedures’ B.C. gov’t says of Richmond homes in Cowichan land ruling

By Amy Judd & Paul Johnson Global News
Posted October 31, 2025 10:27 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Province assures public about Richmond land ruling'
Province assures public about Richmond land ruling
The provincial government is assuring people that they can still buy and sell properties in a section of Richmond claimed by the Cowichan Nation - without seeking the band's approval. As Paul Johnson reports, it's in response to a recent B.C. Supreme court ruling that has created fear and confusion about native title rights across the province.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Paul Woitowitsch has lived in his Richmond home for about 30 years.

The 88-year-old’s home is one within the 5.7 square kilometres of urban lands within the City of Richmond that the Quw’utsun Nation, or Cowichan Nation, “established Aboriginal title” in a landmark court ruling.

Since the ruling was announced, there has been a lot of confusion about the case and what it means for residents who hold private property.

“We don’t get the full impact of what’s really happening,” Woitowitsch said.

“How serious. Yeah, and I was at the meeting and, yeah, we found out some things and some not, yeah. There was a lot of anger flying around.”

Debate over the ruling was reignited earlier this month after the City of Richmond sent a letter to a group of 150 property owners in the land claim area, warning them that the case could compromise the validity of their ownership.

Story continues below advertisement

A packed and tense information session in the city this week heard from hundreds of frustrated residents and property owners about the fate of their titles.

Click to play video: 'BC gov’t to seek stay in the Cowichan land title decision'
BC gov’t to seek stay in the Cowichan land title decision

Woitowitsch said he feels like he and his wife are in limbo.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“My wife… her father owned this land for many years before that,” he said. “He came here after the First World War and established himself here.”

In a statement to Global News, the Ministry of the Attorney General said

“There is no change to property sale procedures. It is important that people continue to be able to buy and sell freely and access mortgages. The province was clear on this with the court and is committed to upholding and protecting fee simple private property.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Cowichan have accused Eby and other officials of spreading “misinformation” about the ruling, because their case did not seek to overturn private property titles.

“The ruling does not erase private property,” a statement from the Cowichan this week said.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Meeting held with Richmond residents over Cowichan land ruling'
Meeting held with Richmond residents over Cowichan land ruling

Adam Wachtel, a realtor with the Patti Martin team at Re/Max West Coast, told Global News earlier this week that homeowners have been left in a period of uncertainty.

“We heard stories about some people going through the refinancing process right now, and mortgages and banks are uncertain with how they’re gonna proceed with refinancing,” he said.

“So right now, that really calls into question, can you get refinancing on your home? And if you can’t get refinancing, then what do you do? Well, you have some private lenders, interest rates gonna be huge… So it’s a waiting game right now. Everyone still owns their home, they still own the land, but it’s just a position of uncertainty.”

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, Richmond, Coun. Alexa Loo said she has heard from a Richmond manufacturing company that has been refused financing for a $100 million project due to the Cowichan Nation’s land ruling case.

However, the bank, National Bank, denied in a statement that the Cowichan case was a factor in its financing decision.

“No guidelines have been issued by the Bank in this regard,” the statement read.

–with files from Sean Boynton / Global News

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices