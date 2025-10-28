Menu

Cowichan Nation says comments about Aboriginal title ruling ‘misleading’

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 28, 2025 1:56 pm
City of Richmond letter on Cowichan land title case
RELATED: A letter from the City of Richmond sent to a group of property owners is raising alarm bells. That notice comes in the wake of a groundbreaking BC Supreme Court decision on a First Nations land claim. The ruling gives the Cowichan Nations title to a large parcel of land in Richmond. As Paul Johnson reports, the mayor admits the letter is meant to influence the upcoming appeal before the courts. – Oct 19, 2025
The City of Richmond, B.C., is hosting an information session on Tuesday night on the impacts of a major Aboriginal title case.

In August, B.C.’s Supreme Court granted the Quw’utsun Nation (Cowichan Nation) Aboriginal title over 5.7 kilometres of land in Richmond.

However, the Quw’utsun Nation says recent comments from Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie, B.C. Premier David Eby and other politicians about the ruling are “at best, misleading, and at worst, deliberately inflammatory.”

Last week, the City of Richmond sent a letter to a group of 150 property owners, warning them that the case could compromise the validity of their ownership.

The Quw’utsun Nation says that is not the case.

“To be clear, the Quw’utsun Nation’s court case regarding their settlement lands at Tl’uqtinus in Richmond has not and does not challenge the effectiveness or validity of any title held by individual private landowners,” a statement from the nation reads.

“The ruling does not erase private property.”

The nation said it did not bring this case against any individual private landowners and did not seek to invalidate any of their land titles.

“We welcome and anticipate supporting individual landowners making any respectful claims they may have against British Columbia,” Quw’utsun Nation Chief Pam Jack (Chakeenakwaut) of Penelakut Tribe said in a statement.

Lawyer for Cowichan Tribes refutes concerns on private property ownership

An information session is being held at the Sheraton Vancouver Airport hotel on Tuesday evening.

It is open to the public, although only property owners in the affected area can ask questions.

More to come.

 

