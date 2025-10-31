Menu

Health

Super greens powder supplements sold at Sam’s Club linked to salmonella outbreak

By Jonel Aleccia The Associated Press
Posted October 31, 2025 4:33 pm
1 min read
At least 11 people have been sickened, including three who were hospitalized, with salmonella infections linked to powder supplements sold at Sam’s Club stores nationwide and online, federal health officials said Friday.

Member’s Mark Super Greens Powder Supplements have been pulled from store shelves because they contain moringa leaf powder that may be contaminated with salmonella bacteria, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Infections were confirmed in seven states: Florida, Kansas, Michigan, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina and Virginia. Illnesses were reported between May and September.

The source of the salmonella was traced to a single lot of organic moringa leaf powder imported from Vallon Farm Direct in Jodhpur, India, according to an investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. State health officials in Virginia and Michigan collected and tested samples of the product from the homes of people who fell ill.

Moringa is a plant native to India and other countries prized for essential nutrients including protein, amino acids, vitamins and minerals, according to research published by the National Institutes of Health. Its leaves can be dried and powdered.

Consumers should not eat the supplements and should throw them away or return them to the store for a refund.

Symptoms of salmonella poisoning include diarrhea, fever, severe vomiting, dehydration and stomach cramps. Most people who get sick recover within a week. Infections can be severe in young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems, who may require hospitalization.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

