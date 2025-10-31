Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saint John police chief discusses future of force amid harassment claims

By Reeti Rohilla & Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 31, 2025 2:53 pm
2 min read
Saint John Police Force Chief Robert Bruce has had nine harassment complaints filed against him with the New Brunswick Police Commission and the courts. View image in full screen
Saint John Police Force Chief Robert Bruce has had nine harassment complaints filed against him with the New Brunswick Police Commission and the courts. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Amidst questions around the leadership at Saint John Police Force and allegations of harassment, Chief Robert Bruce said he intends to continue in his role and is focused on protecting public safety.

“We’re going to try to address that and we’re focused on what the people and city expect from us, 100 per cent,” he said.

The chief sat down for an interview with Global News, but said he could not speak to the allegations against him that are currently before the courts.

“There’s an order in place … a judicial order and so I’m restricted to what I can say and can’t say,” he said.

“But there will be a time that I’ll be able to speak about it and I’ll be happy to speak about it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Last month, the association that represents municipal police in New Brunswick said members of the Saint John Police Force had filed nine harassment complaints against the chief.

In a statement, the New Brunswick Police Association says the complaints were filed with the New Brunswick Police Commission and are also before the courts.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The specifics of those allegations are sealed under a publication ban.

Before the complaints landed in court, Coun. Gerry Lowe brought a motion to abolish the Saint John Board of Police Commissioners — a model in place since 1998 — to improve police oversight. There are calls to have the force become a city-run department that is directly answerable to council.

Bruce, who has been serving as police chief since 2021, said policing is complex and constantly changing — and he believes he can continue to lead despite the allegations he’s facing.

“I don’t see it as a dark cloud. We’re moving ahead,” he said.

“The public expects to have a safe and healthy, secure community. We’re driving forward to do that. All our resources are focusing on this.”

Click to play video: 'Saint John Police members file harassment complaints against police chief'
Saint John Police members file harassment complaints against police chief
Trending Now

To help curb repeat offending, Bruce said the federal government’s move toward tougher bail conditions could bring long-awaited change.

Story continues below advertisement

“But you still need to be able to keep the street safe. Everybody deserves a second chance but … we’re talking about serious violent offenders that have criminal records that are very extensive, have been given multiple opportunities,” he said.

As for the uptick in drug-related crime in Saint John, Bruce said addressing addiction is critical to reducing offences. He also urged compassion and support.

“From four years ago, we were a lot more compassionate with people with addictions and mental health and poverty and we’re far less of that today,” he said.

“What happened with that? Why did we get less compassionate? Because there is no easy solutions and everybody is trying the best they can.”

He said governments, especially, play a role in doing more because “it’s all about resources and funding.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices