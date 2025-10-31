Saint John police chief discusses future of force amid harassment claims

Send this page to someone via email

Amidst questions around the leadership at Saint John Police Force and allegations of harassment, Chief Robert Bruce said he intends to continue in his role and is focused on protecting public safety.

“We’re going to try to address that and we’re focused on what the people and city expect from us, 100 per cent,” he said.

The chief sat down for an interview with Global News, but said he could not speak to the allegations against him that are currently before the courts.

“There’s an order in place … a judicial order and so I’m restricted to what I can say and can’t say,” he said.

“But there will be a time that I’ll be able to speak about it and I’ll be happy to speak about it.”

Last month, the association that represents municipal police in New Brunswick said members of the Saint John Police Force had filed nine harassment complaints against the chief.

In a statement, the New Brunswick Police Association says the complaints were filed with the New Brunswick Police Commission and are also before the courts.

The specifics of those allegations are sealed under a publication ban.

Before the complaints landed in court, Coun. Gerry Lowe brought a motion to abolish the Saint John Board of Police Commissioners — a model in place since 1998 — to improve police oversight. There are calls to have the force become a city-run department that is directly answerable to council.

Bruce, who has been serving as police chief since 2021, said policing is complex and constantly changing — and he believes he can continue to lead despite the allegations he’s facing.

“I don’t see it as a dark cloud. We’re moving ahead,” he said.

“The public expects to have a safe and healthy, secure community. We’re driving forward to do that. All our resources are focusing on this.”

To help curb repeat offending, Bruce said the federal government’s move toward tougher bail conditions could bring long-awaited change.

“But you still need to be able to keep the street safe. Everybody deserves a second chance but … we’re talking about serious violent offenders that have criminal records that are very extensive, have been given multiple opportunities,” he said.

As for the uptick in drug-related crime in Saint John, Bruce said addressing addiction is critical to reducing offences. He also urged compassion and support.

“From four years ago, we were a lot more compassionate with people with addictions and mental health and poverty and we’re far less of that today,” he said.

“What happened with that? Why did we get less compassionate? Because there is no easy solutions and everybody is trying the best they can.”

He said governments, especially, play a role in doing more because “it’s all about resources and funding.”