Oshawa man arrested after allegedly trying to conceal hit and run: police

A 29-year-old Oshawa, Ont., man has been charged in a Markham hit and run that left a pedestrian seriously injured, with police alleging he later tried to conceal the vehicle.
In an updated release, York Police say the collision happened on Feb. 19 at around 3:41 p.m. near Denison Street and Featherstone Avenue.
Investigators allege the victim was struck and carried on the hood of the vehicle before being found about 50 metres east of the intersection.
She was taken to a trauma centre, where she remains in serious condition.
On March 20, officers arrested Nathan Kumar Persaud, 29, of Oshawa.
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Police say three search warrants were executed at residences in Richmond Hill, Oshawa and Toronto.
Investigators seized the suspect vehicle as well as a quantity of controlled substances.
Persaud is facing multiple charges, including dangerous operation causing bodily harm, failure to stop after an accident resulting in bodily harm, and drug trafficking-related offences.
Investigators allege the suspect took steps to conceal his identity and repair damage to the vehicle.
Police are appealing to anyone who may have sold parts to the suspect or unknowingly assisted with repairs to come forward.
They are also reminding the public that helping conceal or repair a vehicle to avoid detection may result in charges as an accessory after the fact.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact York police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
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