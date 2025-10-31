ANALYSIS: Jets fans have front-row seat to Crosby show with Penguins in town

There are good stories in the NHL, and there are great stories in the NHL. Watching the resurgence of Connor Bedard with the Chicago Blackhawks after a lacklustre season last year is a good story.

But now to one of the great stories of the NHL, one that Winnipeg Jets fans will have a front-row seat for on Saturday. And that is the play of Sidney Crosby. Crosby of the 1,700 point plateau, of 20 seasons in the league, and of Canadian hockey lore. It’s amazing to think that since 2005, Crosby has averaged a point per game. Absolutely amazing.

But Sidney is different. Let’s face it, when Connor McDavid comes to town, you boo. When Alex Ovechkin is here, you chant something very creative. In fact, when all the best players in the game show up in Winnipeg, there’s a good chance you view them as arch-rivals — the enemy.

But dare I suggest, not Sidney. Sidney is ours.

Crosby is on a different level than the others. Off the ice, he carries himself so well. In every interview, he is respectful to everyone, choosing his words with poise and politeness.

On the ice, he brings a complete game. You see it in every stride, shot and pass an understanding of how the game should be played. You can see his competitive blood boil, and his love of the game shines through with every smile. He truly is enjoying every shift.

The stories of Crosby’s work ethic and practice regimen are legendary. There is little doubt that he leads by example, even at the age of 38. He has always put the game first.

On Saturday, we will inevitably see Sidney Crosby face off against Jonathan Toews. That’s Winnipeg’s Toews against Canada’s Crosby. Both superstars who have given the game so much. I can only think that with the love and appreciation that Winnipeg has already displayed for Toews, there will some left over for Sid.

After all, even though Crosby plays for Pittsburgh, he will always be ours.