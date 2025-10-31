Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

ANALYSIS: Jets fans have front-row seat to Crosby show with Penguins in town

By John Shannon CJOB
Posted October 31, 2025 9:17 am
2 min read
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) keeps his eye on the loose puck as Pittsburgh Penguins' Bryan Rust (17) and Sidney Crosby (87) battle Jets' Morgan Barron (36) during second-period NHL action in Winnipeg on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) keeps his eye on the loose puck as Pittsburgh Penguins' Bryan Rust (17) and Sidney Crosby (87) battle Jets' Morgan Barron (36) during second-period NHL action in Winnipeg on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky
Jets Report with John Shannon View image in full screen

There are good stories in the NHL, and there are great stories in the NHL. Watching the resurgence of Connor Bedard with the Chicago Blackhawks after a lacklustre season last year is a good story.

But now to one of the great stories of the NHL, one that Winnipeg Jets fans will have a front-row seat for on Saturday. And that is the play of Sidney Crosby. Crosby of the 1,700 point plateau, of 20 seasons in the league, and of Canadian hockey lore. It’s amazing to think that since 2005, Crosby has averaged a point per game. Absolutely amazing.

Story continues below advertisement

But Sidney is different. Let’s face it, when Connor McDavid comes to town, you boo. When Alex Ovechkin is here, you chant something very creative. In fact, when all the best players in the game show up in Winnipeg, there’s a good chance you view them as arch-rivals — the enemy.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

But dare I suggest, not Sidney. Sidney is ours.

Crosby is on a different level than the others. Off the ice, he carries himself so well. In every interview, he is respectful to everyone, choosing his words with poise and politeness.

Trending Now

On the ice, he brings a complete game. You see it in every stride, shot and pass an understanding of how the game should be played. You can see his competitive blood boil, and his love of the game shines through with every smile. He truly is enjoying every shift.

Story continues below advertisement

The stories of Crosby’s work ethic and practice regimen are legendary. There is little doubt that he leads by example, even at the age of 38. He has always put the game first.

On Saturday, we will inevitably see Sidney Crosby face off against Jonathan Toews. That’s Winnipeg’s Toews against Canada’s Crosby. Both superstars who have given the game so much. I can only think that with the love and appreciation that Winnipeg has already displayed for Toews, there will some left over for Sid.

After all, even though Crosby plays for Pittsburgh, he will always be ours.

Click to play video: 'John Shannon on the Jets: October 29'
John Shannon on the Jets: October 29
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices