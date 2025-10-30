Animal rescue groups seize hundreds of animals from 2 northern Alberta properties

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta RCMP are investigating allegations of animal cruelty after a coalition of Alberta animal rescue groups seized more than 290 animals from two properties in northern Alberta.

The Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society (AARCS) said the rescue took place near Valleyview, Alta., about 350 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, and involved the RCMP, Canadian Animal Task Force (CATF) and a coalition of more than a dozen other animal rescue organizations from across the province.

View image in full screen The Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society says the dogs, cats and livestock that were rescued were living in extremely poor conditions and in urgent need of care. Courtesy: AARCS

AARCS said the two properties where the animals were removed had been acting as an animal rescue, but the dogs, cats and livestock on the properties were living in extremely poor conditions and needed urgent help.

Photos of the rescue operation, provided by AARCS, show a large number of horses and mixed-breed dogs being seized by animal rescue workers.

AARCS said the operation to remove the animals and find temporary spaces, where they can be boarded and cared for until they can be adopted out, took four days.

View image in full screen A photo provided by AARCS shows some of the horses it says were seized during the animal rescue. Courtesy: AARCS

“Animal welfare organizations across the province are stretched thin, so we’re grateful so many were able to make space for even a few animals,” said Deanna Thompson, executive director of AARCS. “With a rescue operation of this size, it takes a village.”

RCMP say charges related to animal cruelty and animals in distress are pending and more information will be shared after the charges are laid.

The rescue operation has also prompted a reminder from AARCS that anyone who wants to either surrender or adopt an animal should do their research before doing so.

