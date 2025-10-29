Halifax police officer charged after investigation into stolen property, bikes being sold

Send this page to someone via email

A Halifax Regional Police constable has been charged after an investigation into stolen property, including bicycles, being sold by an officer.

The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) began investigating on Sept. 4 after a referral from Halifax Regional Police.

“Following an investigation, I have determined there are reasonable and probable grounds to believe that Cst. Fallon Sarah Clarke committed criminal offences,” SiRT director Erin Nauss wrote in a report released Wednesday.

According to SiRT, Clarke is charged with one count each of breach of trust, false pretence, obstruction and possession of property obtained by crime with a value over $5,000.

Clarke is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 27.

In a statement, Chief Don MacLean said he is “disappointed” and that “we will not let the actions of one officer define us.”

“Constable Clarke has been suspended with pay since the investigation began and will remain suspended pending the outcome in court,” he wrote.

“Whether at work or on our own time, there is an expectation that police officers are leaders in the community, particularly when it comes to upholding the law.”

He added that the police service comprises officers and civilians “working with the highest standard of integrity and to the highest standard of service,” and that they will “continue to work hard to serve Halifax Regional Municipality.”