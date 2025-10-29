Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Montreal police execute multiple raids in cross-border tobacco smuggling probe

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted October 29, 2025 3:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Anti-smoking advocates push to strengthen tobacco control'
Anti-smoking advocates push to strengthen tobacco control
RELATED: Anti-smoking advocates push to strengthen tobacco control – Aug 31, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) and Montreal police carried out several raids Wednesday in the Montreal area as part of a cross-border tobacco smuggling investigation.

Sgt. Valérie Beauchamp with the SQ said multiple raids were carried out as part of an ongoing investigation that began in the fall of 2021 targeting suppliers of illegal cigarette manufacturers smuggling tobacco into Canada from the United States.

Eight men from Ontario, all in their 30s, were arrested and charged. They are expected to appear at a Longueuil courthouse Wednesday afternoon.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More details from Wednesday’s operation are expected later in the evening, Beauchamp said.

The smuggling of illegal tobacco and contraband is a widespread issue that has been constant, she added.

On Tuesday, two men, ages 76 and 45, were arrested in connection with tobacco trafficking in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

In two searches, police seized more than 53,000 contraband cigarettes, nearly $12,500 in cash and a Volvo sport utility vehicle valued at $7,000 that was used to transport cigarettes.

Trending Now

Beauchamp told Global News that last April, 25 searches were conducted in Toronto and three other regions, leading to the seizure of 85,000 kilograms of tobacco being smuggled between Quebec and Ontario.

All suspects could face charges under Quebec’s Tobacco Tax Act, which bans the sale or possession of untaxed tobacco.

The operations are part of ACCES Tabac, a provincial program created in 2001 to fight the illegal tobacco trade and protect legitimate businesses.

Police ask anyone with information about drug trafficking to contact them.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices